Sixteen-year-old Luke Littler has made history by becoming the youngest player to reach the World Darts Championship semifinals.

Key points: Luke Littler recorded a 5-1 win over Brendan Dolan to progress to the semifinals

Luke Littler recorded a 5-1 win over Brendan Dolan to progress to the semifinals He is making his World Championship debut

He is making his World Championship debut Littler will face Rob Cross in the last four

Littler achieved the feat with a 5-1 win over Brendan Dolan at London’s Alexandra Palace.

He made a nervous start, losing the first two legs of the opening set.

But the English teenager soon found his stride to win that first set, and had little trouble in seeing off 50-year-old Dolan from Northern Ireland.

“Wow, I’m in the semifinal on my debut,” Littler told British TV’s Sky Sports.

“If I keep it up, I’ve got a good chance. Now I am dreaming. I’m two games away. I’m definitely thinking about lifting the title.”

Littler will next face 2018 winner Rob Cross, who made a remarkable comeback from 4-0 down to beat Chris Dobey 5-4 in their quarterfinal.

Unseeded debutant Littler is full of self-belief and loving the attention.

He spent Sunday sharing a box at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with England international James Maddison to watch Spurs’ Premier League match with Bournemouth.

Reuters/AAP