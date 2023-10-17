ENGLISH MANAGER Will Still was among the terrified spectators locked in the ground after Belgium vs Sweden was abandoned due to last night’s terrorist attack in Brussels.

Cops shot dead a suspected extremist accused of killing two men near the King Baudouin Stadium.

ISIS fanatic Abdesalem Lassoued, 45, went on the run for hours following Monday night’s horror rampage before police tracked him down to a cafe and gunned him down.

He then fled after two victims – both wearing Sweden football shirts – were killed moments before their team’s Euro 2024 qualifier match against Belgium.

The football clash was halted at half-time as 35,000 fans were then barricaded in the stadium as the attacker remained at large.

Now it has emerged that the highly-rated Belgian-born 31-year-old Still, who is manager of French Ligue 1 club Reims, was among them.

Speaking while still inside the ground, he told RMC Sport. “The feeling inside the stadium? For now, it’s pretty calm. Everyone has remained silent during the announcements when the match was stopped.

“There are supporters chanting, but it’s all a bit vague.

By 11pm the evacuation began with Belgium fans leaving first before 700 Swedes in attendance were escorted away by the police.

Pictures show tearful Swedish fans phoning relatives and removing their jerseys.

Still then told BFMTV after it was announced they could leave: “Everyone has been allowed to leave the stadium. I am patiently waiting to be allowed to leave.

“It’s pretty calm. There isn’t really any panic or anything like that. It was a bit tense and calm at the start, but it’s okay now.

“The communication was pretty clear that we should stay in the stands. It was a bit long, but it was okay.”

Still, who previously spoke of how playing Football Manager has helped his career, was promoted to head coach of Reims, after the team’s spectacular performance in the run-up to the World Cup last year.

He previously worked with Preston’s U14 side before enjoying management stints at Lierse and Beerschot in Belgium.

