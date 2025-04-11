MILAN (Reuters) – Italian energy group Eni said on Friday it completed the sale of an additional 5% stake in Enilive to U.S. fund KKR, bringing the total proceeds from the disposal of two minority stakes in its biofuel unit to 3.6 billion euros ($4.1 billion).

This second deal with KKR was announced in February after a previous agreement, signed in October, under which the U.S. fund bought a 25% in the unit.

The 3.6 billion proceeds include a 500 million euro capital increase into Enilive, Eni said.

($1 = 0.8815 euros)

