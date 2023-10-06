It is Friday, friends, and we’d like to add to that spark of joy with the latest round of funny animal pics. The finalists of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have been revealed, and they serve as the perfect dose of dopamine heading into the weekend.

Similar to the Comedy Pet Photo Awards, the competition was started by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam to show the lighter side of wildlife photography and promote the conservation of our natural world.

The shortlist consists of 41 finalists (all of which you can see here) of which we’ve selected just a sample for your viewing leisure.

2023 Comedy Wildlife Photography Finalists

Everyone Can Fly

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023/Adrian Slazok

“The photo shows a gray seal. I took them in November 2018 on the east coast of England. In late autumn, seals leave the North Sea to give birth to their young.” – Adrian Slazok

The Rainforest Dandy

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023/Delphine Casimir

“This picture was taken in the monkey forest in Ubud, Bali. This place is a crazy place where monkeys are king! sometimes they give a show, sometimes, they climb on you to look for fleas or steal the piece of biscuit you are trying to eat :-D” – Delphine Casimir

Picture Me! Picture Me!!

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023/Dikla Gabriely Yokneam

“A brown bear in Finland who definitely did everything to make me pay attention to him and focus on him and not the other bears.” – Dikla Gabriely Yokneam

Dispute

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 /Jacek Stankiewicz

“I caught this scene while watching birds in the Bialowieza Forest. Young greenfinch was still fed by parents. However, from time to time birds looked like having argument. My friends interpret this scene in two ways. 1 A young naughty kid is arguing with a parent. 2. One kid is reporting to the parent that its brother did something wrong: look he has broken the glass in the window.” – Jacek Stankiewicz

Air Guitar Roo

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023/Jason Moore

“I was driving past a mob of Western Grey Kangaroos feeding in an open field that was filled with attractive yellow flowers. I had my camera with me, so I stopped to grab a few photos. I suddenly noticed this individual adopt a humorous pose – to me it looks like he’s practising strumming on his Air Guitar.” – Jason Moore

Now That’s a Selfie

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023/Jaroslaw Kolacz

“Swan on the beach was very interested in me.” – Jaroslaw Kolacz

Flossing Beaver

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023/Jorn Vangoidtsenhoven

“Even beavers floss before and after every meal!” – Jorn Vangoidsenhoven

Otter Ballerina

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023/Otter Kwek

“Arabesque otter.” – Otter Kwek

Air Apparent

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023/Paul Goldstein Wimbledon

“I know it isn’t a bird and technically it does not have the faculty of flight …. but, you cannot fault this leopard’s effort to get airborne. Actually, she was being bothered by three young cheetahs and in particularly poor temper as the pose indicates.” – Paul Goldstein

That Wasn’t Here Yesterday

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023/Wendy Kaveney

“A white-winged dove appearing to fly head-on into a cholla cactus skeleton.” – Wendy Kaveney

Oh my, talk about poking your nose into someone else’s business!

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023/Bill Gozansky

“An unusual configuration of giraffes at a waterhole in the Onguma Game Reserve in Namibia, Africa.” – Bill Gozansky

Don’t Look Down

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023/Brian Matthews

“A puffin does an inverted snoopy impression while watching jellyfish” – Brian Matthews

Mona Lisa’s Smile

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023/Vince Maiden

“This Snowy Owl landed outside my house as I was watching a movie, I opened the window and popped a lens out and made this image. Always liked the silly face it made so getting it with a straight on look was a bonus.” – Vince Maidens

The winners of the 2023 Comey Wildlife Photography Awards will be announced on November 23. The winner will win a one-week safari in Kenya as well as a handmade trophy from the Art Garage in Dar es Salaam.

If you would like to have a say in the winner, you can! The Affinity Photo People’s Choice Awards are open to the public and you can get voting now.

Lead Image Credit: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards (Jorn Vangoidsenhoven/Vince Maidens/Jason Moore)