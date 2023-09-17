Indie dev Antonio Freyre is at it again making stealth games, and has released the delightful No Sun to Worship, to the world. In this little stealth indie things have very clearly gone bad for humankind, and you’re a person charged with making it worse for whoever’s employing you one sabotage, murder, and assassination at a time.

No Sun to Worship is a stealth game where you’re a single person infiltrating larger groups, one where a meter shows how much noise you’re making and how visible you are: Your stance and movement are as important as light and sound. Missions have multiple ways to complete, with a clock to beat on subsequent plays and a hard mode if you want to “get your ass kicked.”

“A short, minimalist stealth-action game about the importance of art. We painted the sky ashen gray. Burned the heavens to starve each other. Now we walk an endless cemetery of regret,” is how developer Freyre describes it. Which I’d say—as someone who reads a whole lot of game descriptions—is a great game description. PC gamer’s Wes Fenlon spoke with independent developer Antonio Freyre earlier this year about his love for Stealth games. This is his third one in as many years.

“In my previous two stealth games, I was trying to fit certain genre expectations and certain tropes, because I was trying to ‘make a stealth game.’ Now I’m just trying to make a good game, which happens to have stealth in it to serve the story and message I want to share. This way of thinking liberated me and allowed me to make [No Sun to Worship] more original but also more fun and polished,” said Freyre at the time.

No Sun to Worship is certainly an appealing-looking game, with a sort of post-nuclear-war environment where not only is Earth poisoned by weapons, but we’re still fighting each other over what’s left. Oh, and aliens have clearly come to invade our little world to boot. It’s rich with heavy lighting and weird glowing but-eyed helmets for the masked protagonist to slink around and shoot at.

No Sun to Worship is six levels long, each playable on a harder difficulty as well. It’s certainly got the vibes to carry off that length, and the atmospheric tone of the trailer dialogue and world description make me want to dive right in. In fact, I probably will—let me fetch my Steam Deck.

You can find No Sun to Worship on Steam, where it’s $8, or 20% off until September 22. It’s also available as part of a bundle with Freyre’s other stealth and indie games for $16.50 for a limited time, which is 50% off.