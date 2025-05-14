The countdown is on! From 20-22 May 2025, the vibrant city of Cape Town will host Enlit Africa, the continent’s most electrifying gathering of power, energy and water professionals. This is not just an event—it’s a call to spark transformation, forge connections and power a sustainable future for Africa and beyond. With a dynamic programme bursting with innovation, inspiration and actionable insights, Enlit Africa is set to be the unmissable epicentre of Africa’s energy and water revolution.

A powerhouse of vision and innovation

Enlit Africa 2025 is where the brightest minds, boldest ideas and cutting-edge technologies converge to shape the future of Africa’s power, energy and water sectors. Held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, this three-day extravaganza will bring together utilities, policymakers, innovators, investors and thought leaders from across the continent and the globe. Expect nothing less than a high-voltage experience, with over 200 expert speakers, thousands of attendees and a programme designed to ignite change and challenge the status quo

From the Keynote Stage, where global visionaries like Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens South Africa and Bronwyn Williams, Futurist at Flux Trends, will set the tone for transformation, to the Strategise Stage, tackling critical topics like nuclear energy and regional interconnectors, Enlit Africa is a catalyst for progress. The Innovate Stage will showcase breakthroughs in smart grids and digitalisation, while the Power Hub dives deep into generation and distribution advancements, including the game-changing potential of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and green hydrogen.

Water Security Africa: A Vital Focus

Running alongside Enlit Africa, Water Security Africa will tackle one of the continent’s most pressing challenges—sustainable water management. With sessions on desalination, smart metering and climate-resilient infrastructure, this dedicated track features trailblazers like Sean Phillips, Director General, Department of Water&Sanitation and Jay Bhagwan, Water Research Commission, who will share strategies to secure Africa’s water future. Highlights include the Youth in Water Forum, spotlighting young innovators and a GreenCape-hosted workshop to scale water security initiatives.

Unparalleled networking and business opportunities

Enlit Africa is more than a conference—it’s a networking powerhouse. Connect with peers, partners and pioneers at the Engage Networking Dinner (sponsored by Standard Bank) or the Networking Function (sponsored by Actom).

Dive into exclusive roundtables, masterclasses and the Projects&Investment Network, designed to turn ideas into bankable projects. For those looking to explore real-world innovation, site visits on 23 May to Robben Island, Western Cape Water facilities and more offer a front-row seat to Africa’s energy and water infrastructure.

The Women in Energy programme on 21 May is a highlight, celebrating female leadership with the launch of Standard Bank’s Future Females in Energy Initiative and powerful discussions on tackling gender-based violence (GBV) and fostering inclusive workplaces. With speakers like Candice Hartley, Chief People Officer at Eskom, this session is a call to action for equality and empowerment.

Why you can’t miss Enlit Africa 2025

Premium networking: Forge partnerships with utilities, municipalities, developers and investors.

Expert insights: Hear from over 200 speakers, including Calib Cassim, CFO of Eskom and Monde Bala, Group Executive: Distribution, Eskom.

Practical learning: Masterclasses and workshops deliver hands-on knowledge from industry veterans.

Business opportunities: Explore the latest technologies and innovations in the expansive exhibition floor.

Career advancement: Stay ahead of trends in nuclear, renewables, smart grids and water management.

Inspiration: Engage with a community passionate about transforming Africa’s energy and water landscape.

Programme highlights

20 May: Kick off with keynotes from South Africa’s Minister of Electricity and Energy, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and a panel on technology’s role in powering Africa’s future.

21 May: Dive into climate finance, nuclear energy’s strategic role and regional interconnectors, with insights from Ryan Collyer, CEO of Rosatom Central and Southern Africa.

22 May: Join the Energy&Infrastructure Skills Development Taskforce workshop to shape the workforce of tomorrow.

For water enthusiasts, Water Security Africa offers roundtables on projects like South Africa’s National desalination initiative and discussions on municipal water delivery with leaders like Shyam Misra, Group MD of Siza Water.

Join the movement

With just two weeks to go, now is the time to secure your spot at Enlit Africa 2025. Choose from a range of attendance options, from the Free Expo Visitor Pass to the Platinum Package, which includes exclusive access to strategic sessions, networking dinners and site visits. Visit Enlit Africa on www.Enlit-Africa.com or contact Vuyisa Mfobo at vuyisamfobo@wearevuka.com or +27 66 305 7203 to upgrade your experience.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the event that’s lighting up Africa’s energy and water future. Enlit Africa 2025 is where connections are made, ideas are born and the continent’s sustainable tomorrow takes shape. Let’s power up, innovate and transform—together!

Note: Programme details and speakers are subject to change.

