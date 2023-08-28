Enoch Burke was present at Wilson’s Hospital School at the beginning of the new school term on Monday morning.

It’s understood Mr Burke is present inside the school building.

Mr Burke was previously dismissed by the school for alleged gross misconduct, and has been embroiled in a long-running legal battle with his former employer.

No reports have been made to An Garda Síochána relating to Mr Burke’s presence in the school, a garda spokesperson said.

In a ruling in July, Mr Burke was ordered to pay legal costs to the Wilson’s Hospital School in their successful High Court action against him.

Awarding the costs to the school, Mr Justice Alexander Owens made an order restraining Mr Burke from trespassing on the premises of the school in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, but said that the German and History teacher was not prevented from attending outside the school gates.

In January, Mr Burke was told that he would have to pay €700 for each day he refused to purge his contempt of court orders – namely that he stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School. It’s understood Mr Burke has now accrued fines of over €140,000 as he continues his contempt of court.

Wilson’s Hospital School initially obtained an injunction against Mr Burke last August, restraining his attendance at the school premises, after he continued to attend the school despite being placed on administrative leave.

The decision to suspend the Co Mayo teacher followed his emailed objection to former principal Niamh McShane’s direction last May for teachers to address a transitioning student by their chosen name and use the pronouns “they/them”, and his publicly voiced opposition to that direction at a school event last June.

Mr Burke has repeatedly claimed that this instruction infringes on this right to religious freedom and expression.

Last year, Mr Burke was jailed on September 5th for contempt and freed after 108 days on December 21st without purging it. Mr Brian Justice O’Moore released him for reasons including he considered Mr Burke was exploiting his imprisonment for his own ends but made clear Mr Burke could face further sanction if he returned to the school.

Mr Burke denies the allegation of gross misconduct made by the school, and is appealing the disciplinary hearing which resulted in his dismissal through the courts.