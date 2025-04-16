Pardosa astrigera is a species of spider that plays an important role in controlling crops pests but is at risk due to human agricultural practices. To optimize laboratory rearing, we developed specialized diets and rearing containers for both mother spiders and spiderlings. The maximum survival to adulthood was achieved with a diet of Drosophila melanogaster, Acyrthosiphon pisum and Aphis gossypii. Spiderlings fed an artificial milk diet, consisting of milk, egg yolk, and honey, had a 33% survival rate until the 5th life stage. Increasing the rearing space using 250 mL plastic cups improved survival (66%) compared to 50 mL jars (38%). The findings of this study offer pivotal technical support for delving deeper into the biological traits, dietary necessities, and reproductive processes of spiders. Furthermore, these insights can serve as a valuable reference for the artificial cultivation of other beneficial insects, thereby facilitating the enhancement of biological control strategies.

Qiao, X., Nasir, M., Zhao, Y., Wang, L., Zhang, K., Li, D., Ji, J., Gao, X., Cui, J., Zhu, X., & Luo, J. (2025). Enrichment of Rearing Conditions of the Spider Pardosa astrigera (Araneae: Lycosidae). Archives of Insect Biochemistry and Physiology, 118(4), e70056. https://doi.org/10.1002/arch.70056