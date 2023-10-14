If you love freebies and sweepstakes, today (and many other days on IGN) is your lucky day! There are quite a few cool giveaways going on right now, so you can enter for your chance to win a Nintendo Switch OLED, Steam Deck, Vizio TV, PlayStation 5, and the new Mission: Impossible movie, just to name a few.
The Custom Terra Alia Nintendo Switch OLED Sweepstakes
Prize: 1 Winner
- Custom Nintendo Switch OLED
Sweepstakes closes on Nov. 22, 2023.
The Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Prize Pack Sweepstakes
Prize: 1 Winner
- MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART One Digtial Code – (redeemable 10/10)
- Branded Backpack
- Branded T-shirt
Sweepstakes closes on Nov. 17, 2023.
The Ultimate Vizio Gaming Setup Sweepstakes
Prize: 1 Winner (US residents only)
- A new VIZIO Quantum Pro 4K QLED HDR Smart TV*
- A M-Series Elevate Sound Bar*
- A PlayStation® 5
- And a copy of Lords of the Fallen
Sweepstakes closes on Oct. 31, 2023.
The My Little Universe Custom Steam Deck Sweepstakes
Grand Prize: 1 Winner
- Custom My Little Universe Steam Deck – $649.00 Value
- My Little Universe Steam Key – $14.99 Value/Key
Second Prize: 1 Winner
- My Little Universe Steam Key – $14.99 Value/Key
Sweepstakes closes on Nov. 2, 2023.
How to Enter IGN Sweepstakes
Verify if the current Sweepstakes is open to US and United Kingdom Residents Only.
- Make sure you are a registered IGN User and you are logged into your account.
- Visit giveaway page. Hit ‘See Reward’ then ‘Claim Now’
- Cross your fingers and tell a friend!
Other Giveaways & Benefits
IGN also gives away game codes, bonuses, and discounts to both IGN users and IGN Plus subscribers. Here are just a few.
