Xbox has teamed up with Diablo IV to create a custom, exclusive Xbox Series X console inspired by the forces of evil that threaten the world of Sanctuary.

Diablo IV developers and partners at Takeoff Studios collaborated on a concept for this custom console, which blends Diablo lore with classic art to create something as beautifully dark as the world of Diablo. Inspired by the Gates of Hell bronze sculpture by Auguste Rodin, the custom Series X brings to life the Gates of Hell that players may encounter in Diablo IV and other installments in the Diablo franchise.

Diablo IV fans in Xbox-supported regions can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win this one-of-a-kind work of art, complete with a custom stand to display their hellish reward. The winner will also receive a fully functional Xbox Series X console to level up their demon-slaying adventure.

Learn more about the sweepstakes and how you can enter to take home this sinfully stylish Grand Prize.

Enter just before the stroke of midnight (October 30, 2023 at 11:59 PM PT) for your chance to be one of two lucky players that takes home one Hell of a Grand Prize.