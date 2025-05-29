HOUSTON (Reuters) -Enterprise Products Partners on Thursday said its ethane and butane exports could be hurt by a U.S. Department of Commerce requirement that it apply for a license to export to China.

The United States has ordered a broad swathe of companies to stop shipping goods, including ethane and butane, to China without a license and revoked licenses already granted to certain suppliers, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Enterprise, which owns and operates marine export terminals that handle ethane and butane, said in a regulatory filing it was evaluating its procedures and internal controls and could not determine if it will be able to obtain a license.

Enterprise’s marine export terminal on the Houston ship channel loaded about 213,000 barrels per day of ethane in 2024, of which about 85,000 BPD, or 40%, were exported to Chinese markets, Enterprise said.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar and Georgina McCartney in Houston; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)