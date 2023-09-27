While there’s plenty to like about the 2024 Subaru WRX, the lack of any particularly serious variant has felt a little strange. For more more than a decade, Subaru offered the STI version with even more power and some choice chassis upgrades for people that wanted, and could afford, the improvements. But we might be getting something a little closer to an STI with the soon-to-be-revealed 2024 WRX TR.

Subaru has only announced the model name, the above teaser image and a reveal date, so we don’t know much yet. The photo shows unique wheels and what seem to be beefier Brembo brakes, possibly with an extra caliper piston or two. And Subaru says it’s “enthusiast-focused,” so we’re assuming other improvements will join the brake upgrade, likely suspension tweaks.

Long-time WRX fans may also recognize the TR designation. It was introduced for the 2006 model year as the “Tuner Ready” trim. At the time, it basically meant it was a more affordable version of the WRX with a bunch of niceties removed to hit that price point, and that was it. Seeing the brake upgrade, we’re guessing this new TR will be adding more than it takes away. But maybe this means the TR won’t be too much more expensive than a base WRX.

If it is relatively cost-conscious, we probably won’t see a power increase like the Prodrive prototype we tried out a couple months ago. Upgraded limited-slip differentials like the bygone STI would be unlikely, too. But Subaru could always surprise us. There might be some styling tweaks, too, but it does look like the contrasting black plastic fenders are sticking around.

We’ll know everything soon. The reveal will be on October 7 at Subiefest Florida. So if you’re in the area, you’ll be able to check it out in person, and if now, be sure to swing by Autoblog that day for all the details.

