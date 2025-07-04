A devastating car accident occurred on Thursday, on the Al-Alamein Road leading to the North Coast in Alexandria Governorate, northern Egypt. The collision, involving a private family car and another passenger vehicle, resulted in the death of an entire Egyptian family.

Preliminary investigations suggest excessive speed and loss of control were the causes.

Egyptian security services received a report of the incident and immediately dispatched ambulances and traffic police to the crash site.

Upon inspection, it was confirmed that all family members – the father, mother, and two children – had died due to the severity of the impact, which completely destroyed their car.

The victims’ bodies were transported to a hospital morgue, awaiting the Public Prosecution’s investigation into the circumstances of the incident. Initial inquiries indicate that high speed and failure to maintain the traffic lane were key factors in the accident.

Relevant authorities are continuing efforts to clear the scene and restore normal traffic flow on the road.