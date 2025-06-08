Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Sunday met the family of Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh, a soldier of the Indian Army who sacrificed his life during Operation Sindoor and said that the entire nation is proud of his bravery.

Speaking to the mediapersons in Patna, Tejashwi said, “We will never forget his sacrifice… He fought while being severely injured. The entire nation is proud of his bravery. He fought with valour. He was from Chausa. I met his family today. I will also visit Chausa soon.”

“We will provide all the support we can…” Tejashwi Yadav added, assuring the family of full support from the state.

Yadav met the family of the martyr and expressed deep respect for the soldier’s courage and sacrifice.

The soldier, who hailed from Chausa, was severely injured in action and later succumbed to his wounds.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Indian Army on Saturday paid tributes to Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor.After sustaining grievous injuries, he battled valiantly during treatment at Command Hospital and passed away on June 6.”GOC and all ranks of WhiteKnightCorps pay heartfelt tribute to Braveheart Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during OpSindoor. After sustaining grievous injuries, he battled valiantly during treatment at Command Hospital and passed away on 06 Jun 2025,” White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

“His unwavering courage, sense of duty, and sacrifice will forever remain etched in our hearts. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of profound grief,” the post added.

The Indian Armed Forces’ on May 7 launched precision strikes under Operation Sindoor and dismantled nine major terror camps associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

Five of the nine terror camps were located in PoJK, and the other four in Pakistan.

The strikes came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.Among the destroyed camps in Pakistan, Muridke and Bhawalpur stand out as they not only serve as residences for major commanders but also serve as epicentres for radicalisation and various training courses on intelligence and arms handling for Laskar as well as Jaish-e-Mohammad.

