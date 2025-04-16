Voters get mixed signals from federal parties on climate, nature and Indigenous-led conservation

Toronto | Traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabeg, the Haudenosaunee, and the Wendat – Canada’s leading environmental organizations have today released responses from federal parties on their environmental and climate plans. This initiative aims to provide voters with insights into how parties will tackle issues like fossil fuel pollution, biodiversity loss, Indigenous-led conservation and a clean electricity grid, if elected.

Canadian environmental organizations issued six questions to federal political parties. Responses were received from the Liberal Party, the NDP, the Bloc Québécois and the Green Party, although some responses were incomplete. No response was received from the Conservative Party.

As Canadians head to the polls later this month, a March 2025 Leger national survey found that more than two-thirds of people in Canada (67 per cent) agree that the next Canadian government should make climate action and protecting nature a high priority.

Issues around taxpayer subsidies and public financing that are harmful to the environment and nature, and the establishment of an Office of Environmental Justice, were also included in the questions put to parties.

Four out of five parties also provided responses to questions about their plans for tackling plastic pollution and dealing with toxic chemicals.

Tim Gray, Executive Director, Environmental Defence, said: “Canadians are proud of their country and want to protect its air, water, forests and wildlife. With climate catastrophes like wildfires, floods, and biodiversity loss on the rise, we can’t afford half measures or silence. Voters deserve to know where parties stand on the urgent environmental issues shaping our future.”

Linda Nowlan, Acting Executive Director, David Suzuki Foundation, said: “As we head to the polls later this month, one thing is certain: the climate and nature crises are not going away. The latest polling shows most Canadians want the next federal government to prioritize climate action and protect nature. As a non-partisan organization, we call on all parties to uphold Canadian values of taking care of each other and the environment.”

Kimberly Shearon, Acting Executive Director, Ecojustice, said: “While the United States’ unjustified trade war on Canada casts a long shadow over this federal election, the climate, pollution, and biodiversity crises rage on and promise to undermine the health, wealth, and security of all Canadians. Ecojustice challenges all parties to earn Canada’s vote with ambitious, courageous leadership that does not leave the environment, workers, or communities behind.”

Emily McMillan, Executive Director, Nature Canada, said: “Canada’s next prime minister will not be able to ignore the biodiversity crisis. Unnatural disasters like storms, wildfire, and floods are wreaking havoc across Canada’s most beautiful and bountiful landscapes and we need action to protect and restore nature now. Nature is part of what makes Canada strong and free – our leaders must rise to the challenge.

Jessica Clogg, Executive Director & Senior Counsel, West Coast Environmental Law said: “This election, we need all parties to recognize that building a resilient economy and defending our sovereignty must go hand-in-hand with strong laws to safeguard our climate, protect nature and ensure the health and wellbeing of Canadians. Resurrecting costly, risky pipeline projects or rolling back legal protections that keep us safe is not a solution to current economic threats.”

Sandra Schwartz, National Executive Director, Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) said: “Nature is not a left or right issue. It’s key to who we are as Canadians, and healthy land, freshwater and ocean are critical to our prosperity and wellbeing. A thriving economy is only possible if we preserve the natural environment that we all rely on. In this time of uncertainty, we are asking the next federal government to ensure that Canada’s nature is effectively protected and funded. Our future depends on it.”

Dr. Melissa Lem, Board President, Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment (CAPE) said: “Climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss are making our patients and communities sick. Good policy can turn this around. Government action to protect the environment and address environmental justice will deliver significant health benefits to people across Canada and provide substantial economic savings.”

Liz McDowell, Senior Campaigns Director, Stand.earth said: “Voters will head to the polls as communities across the country contend with more extreme weather events and rising economic uncertainty. That’s why political parties must have science-based environmental plans that address the root causes of the cascading crises we face. It’s imperative that Canada’s next Parliament put climate at the top of its agenda – making life affordable, building a more resilient society for all, and confronting the climate emergency are interconnected.”

Maggy Burns, Executive Director with the Ecology Action Centre said: “The crises that Canada and the world are facing – from climate change and biodiversity loss to the cost of living, polarization and rising authoritarianism – are all deeply connected. We can’t build a sustainable economy or defend our sovereignty by doubling down on dead-end fossil fuels that enrich the wealthy while leaving the rest of us behind. Canadians need political leadership with the courage, clear plans and resolve to respond to the crises we face in a way that prioritizes care for all our communities and the ecosystems that sustain us.”

Gretchen Fitzgerald, Executive Director of Sierra Club Canada said: “A safe future for Canadians means supporting clean energy solutions that benefit communities and building on the progress Canadians have made to reduce climate pollution. This means seizing opportunities like Atlantic offshore wind and supercharging community based clean energy projects and energy efficiency. In order to have thriving communities and healthy children, we need a healthy relationship with nature, and to commit to halt the extinction of species that leave our world less rich and resilient. We encourage voters to see where their candidates stand on these issues, and ensure their vote counts toward protecting the progress we’ve made in reducing climate pollution and protecting clean air, water and land for all.”

