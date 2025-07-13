Swaths of southern Ontario could see severe thunderstorms and flash floods on Sunday amid extreme heat.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued heat warnings and thunderstorm watches for parts of the province, as well as a thunderstorm warning for Stirling, Tweed and Madoc.

Get daily National news Get the day’s top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Forecasters say the area halfway between Toronto and Ottawa could see wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour and hail the size of nickels.

Meanwhile, police in Toronto say they received reports of water pooling on the Don Valley Parkway on Sunday morning.

Trending Now Missing paddleboarder’s body found, death ruled a homicide by Maine police

Police face questions in Quadeville after attack on Ontario child

A thunderstorm watch was in effect for the city, and police say some lanes of the DVP were restricted.

The heat in southern Ontario, where humidex values have reached 40 C, could last until Thursday.