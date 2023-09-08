The US Open semifinal between Coco Gauff and Karolína Muchová was delayed early in the second set because of a disruption by environmental activists inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Key points: One of the protesters glued his feet to the ground

One of the protesters glued his feet to the ground Police officers were called in to remove the protesters

Police officers were called in to remove the protesters Both players left the court for much of the delay

Gauff was ahead 6-4, 1-0 when play was halted for more than 45 minutes at Flushing Meadows. She later completed a 6-4, 7-5 victory.

During the delay, tournament referee Jake Garner came out onto the court, while security headed toward where the protesters were positioned in the stands.

They were wearing shirts that read “End Fossil Fuels”.

According to the US Tennis Association, at least one person glued their feet to the ground, making it harder to be removed.

At least two protesters were taken away.

Later, more than a half-dozen police officers arrived. They were greeted by cheers from fans near the section where the disruption happened.

A protester is led away by police inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.(Reuters: Mike Segar)

Spectators were asked to move away to clear a path for the police.

Gauff sat on her sideline bench for a period of time, eating fruit out of a plastic container, before then getting some tennis balls and hitting a few practice serves.

One of the protesters is held by US Open security during the delay.(Getty Images: Al Bello)

Muchová was briefly visited by a trainer during the interruption.

Eventually, both players headed toward the locker room as the delay continued.

Coco Gauff (centre) speaks to tournament officials during the delay.(Getty Images: Sarah Stier)

Gauff seemed unfazed once play resumed and went on to win in straight sets, despite needing six match points to put away her Czech opponent and reach her second major final.

The 19-year-old American, who is seeded sixth in New York, was runner-up to Iga Świątek at the 2022 French Open.

Earlier, Gauff jumped out of the blocks against Muchová to lead 5-1 in the first set.

But 10th-seeded Muchová found her composure as she claimed a double break to put the match back on serve at 5-4 in Gauff’s favour.

Gauff, though, broke Muchová for the third time to close out the opening set in 42 minutes.

She will play either incoming world number one Aryna Sabalenka or 2017 runner-up Madison Keys in Sunday’s final AEST.

AP/ABC

Loading