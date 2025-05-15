Toronto | Traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabeg, the Haudenosaunee, and the Wendat – Environmental Defence experts react to the 2025 Ontario budget, released today.

Alienor Rougeot, Senior Program Manager, Climate and Energy:

“Today’s budget is a masterclass in doublespeak. Despite its claims to support affordable energy, the government is largely ignoring the most affordable, ready-to-deploy energy sources – wind, solar and battery storage – and has introduced Bill 5, which would hobble wind and solar projects. At the same time, it touts investments in efficiency while pushing Bill 17, which attempts to take away local rules that make buildings more energy-efficient. Overall, Ontarians will be left with higher energy bills still no credible plan to bring down our carbon pollution emissions.”

Phil Pothen, Program Manager, Land Use, Land Development and Ontario Environment:

“Spending more on infrastructure won’t move the needle on our housing shortage if it’s squandered on making development less efficient. This budget should have focused investment on removing bottlenecks to building housing in existing neighbourhoods where most of the services and infrastructure already exist: new and expanded schools, sewers, and community centres near major transit stations, and bus rapid transit so underpopulated suburbs can welcome midrises and multiplexes. Instead, this budget would waste huge sums on projects – like Highway 413, the 401 tunnel and encouraging sprawl – that simply divert workers and equipment away from the labour-efficient, family-sized homes existing neighbourhoods are already legalizing.”

Mike Marcolongo, Associate Director, Ontario Programs:

“For a government that claims to look after the ‘little guy,’ the continued attack on bicycles by budgeting more bike lane removals reveals a lack of interest in supporting the most affordable and environmental choice for short commutes. Instead of attacking cyclists and the small businesses that rely on them in Toronto, the Ontario government should focus on real, province-wide congestion solutions.

Rebecca Kolarich, Program Manager, Water:

“Ontario’s budget lacks necessary funding to protect and restore the Great Lakes. At a time when U.S. president Trump is threatening freshwater in Canada, Ontario should be stepping up to invest in the health and future of the Great Lakes. Without critical investments, including financial support to farmers and effective research and monitoring, the future of these precious freshwaters is at risk.”

