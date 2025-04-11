Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has said that Liam Delap can become a “top player” but insists that the club’s ideal transfer target is a “copy” of their current No. 9 Nicolas Jackson.

Sources have told ESPN that Chelsea face competition from Manchester United to sign Delap this summer and that he could be available for £40 million ($52m) if Ipswich Town are relegated.

Maresca, who previously worked with Delap at Manchester City’s academy, said the England youth international will be an “enemy” this Sunday when Chelsea host Ipswich, but still praised his qualities.

“In terms of numbers, he’s doing fantastic,” Maresca said. “It’s not just in terms of his numbers. The way he plays and fights and is always ‘there.’ But he’s an Ipswich player. He’s an enemy on Sunday because we need to beat them, and then after the game I wish him all the best for the future.

“He’s already very good. I know Liam from five, six years ago. He can be a top player, it all depends on him.”

Delap has scored 12 times in his maiden Premier League season after joining Ipswich from City, and Chelsea have struggled for goals since Jackson’s injury at the start of February.

Liam Delap is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

But while Chelsea have long been linked with a move for a striker, Maresca — when discussing Delap’s style — reaffirmed his faith in Jackson, who has nine goals this league campaign.

“To compare Liam [Delap] with Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, I think it’s a bit early,” Maresca said. “But for sure, in terms of style he’s that kind of player. They are all real nines. They are nines inside the box.

“But we also have a good nine [in Jackson]. He’s doing well since we started. Unfortunately, we’ve missed him, and sometimes you need to miss players to realise how important they are for you.

“With Nico, we are a completely different team compared to when he was injured. We are happy with Nico as our striker.”

Pressed on Chelsea summer targets, Maresca added: “My perfect No. 9 is exactly Nico Jackson. We already have a No. 9. It’s not summer now.

“If we can have a copy of Nico, it’s OK. I have said many times, and you can see as well, with Nico we are a better team. Nico is the one we need. Last season, he scored goals without penalties. This season he scored goals until he was injured. Now, hopefully he can score more goals without penalties.”

Chelsea are fourth in the table ahead of Sunday’s game, while Ipswich lie 18th.