Transcriptomics-Informed Proteomics of Venom Glands and Crude Venom from Tityus cf. Asthenes from Panama: Enzymes, Proteins, Toxins, and Antimicrobial Peptides

Abstract

The venom gland and the crude venom of Tityus cf. asthenes were analyzed by transcriptomic and proteomic methods. High-throughput RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) and mass spectrometry (MS/MS) allowed for the identification of a wide range of venom proteins. Notably, transcriptomic and proteomic venom approaches identified a hyaluronidase, toxins that affect the voltage-gated Na+ channels, LVPs, cysteine-rich secretory proteins, metalloproteinases, serine proteases, alpha-amylases, toxins that affect the voltage-gated K+ channel, scorpion calcin-like, single insulin-like growth factor-binding domain proteins, nondisulfide-bridged peptides, lectins, chitinases, Kunitz-type serine protease inhibitors, cyclotide trypsin inhibitors, and uncharacterized proteins. These newly identified components enhance the understanding of the venomous nature of Tityus cf. asthenes.