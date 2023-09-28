EOS Network Foundation has partnered with Upland and Aerial.

The collaboration sees EOS become the first blockchain network to be “climate positive”.

EOS uses a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

EOS Network has reached a landmark milestone among blockchain networks as its vision of a green blockchain crystalised with the latest collaboration between the EOS Network Foundation (ENF) and Upland, a Web3 platform for the metaverse.

EOS is “climate positive”

Although EOS was already a carbon neutral chain, ENF’s collaboration with Upland and sustainability platform Aerial to push the EOS Network from being a carbon-neutral blockchain to one that’s now “climate positive.”

The move comes amid growing adoption of green energy even across proof-of-work blockchains like Bitcoin, around which there has been much debate on how to achieve more in terms of environmental sustainability.

For EOS, a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain, becoming “climate positive” means that the network’s activities extend past the quest for net-zero carbon emissions. It means the ecosystem is helping the wider efforts on climate by removing extra CO2 from the atmosphere. With all carbon dioxide produced on the network offset by carbon credits, EOS is moving a step further.

Other than focus on their carbon footprint, ENF and partners will look to offset emissions via sustainable projects. The companies will also promote other green practices, including afforestation.