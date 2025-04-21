

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin confronted a New York Times reporter during a press conference Monday for claiming that he presented “no evidence” to back up his claims of waste, fraud, and abuse from the previous Biden administration. [emphasis, links added]

“I have a duty to make sure that we don’t light on fire billions of dollars of tax dollars,” Zeldin said. “And I’m not going to stand before any member of the media and get bullied into lighting billions of dollars on fire.”

Zeldin hosted the news conference Monday morning at the EPA headquarters, announcing his forthcoming Earth Day trip to San Diego to investigate the crisis of Mexico pouring five million gallons of wastewater daily into the Tijuana River.

At the end of the conference, Zeldin mentioned the media bias against his claims of waste, fraud, and abuse in the Biden EPA.

The waste and self-dealing

He mentioned a video unearthed by Project Veritas in December 2024 in which a Biden administration political appointee at the EPA said that bureaucrats were rushing to get billions of dollars out the door like “throwing gold bars off the Titanic.” Zeldin pledged to Congress that he would investigate the matter.

“As we overturn different rocks and we find more evidence of waste and abuse, there are some members of the media who have dug in further into saying that there’s no evidence,” he said.

“Every time a new piece of evidence comes out, there’s some in the media saying even with more conviction that there’s no evidence.”

Zeldin mentioned “self-dealing and conflicts of interest, unqualified recipients and reduced oversight” in the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, a $27 billion fund administered through Citibank as part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

The EPA under Biden managed the fund and rushed $20 billion to eight nonprofit groups after Trump won the 2024 election.

Zeldin has repeatedly flagged examples of alleged corruption involving the fund.

As the Free Press reported, the reduction fund allocated $6.9 billion to the Climate United fund, a coalition of three nonprofits that joined together in June 2023.

Climate United’s CEO, Beth Bafford, served in the Obama administration as a special assistant in the Office of Management and Budget.

Climate United’s chief strategy officer, Phil Aroneau, served as a “strategic advisor” to the Department of Energy in the last two years of the Biden administration.

The reduction fund allocated $5 billion to the Coalition for Green Capital, even though its total expenditures in 2023 only rose to $2.42 million.

Jahi Wise, who joined Biden’s Climate Policy office in 2021 and oversaw the reduction fund, previously served as a policy director at the coalition.

The coalition’s CEO, Richard Kauffman, has donated more than $600,000 to Democrats since 2020. Kauffman previously served as senior adviser in the Department of Energy under Obama and served as then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s “energy czar.”

Cecilia Martinez, a member of the coalition’s board, previously served as the senior director of environmental justice at the White House Council on Environmental Quality under Biden.

The fund also allocated $2 billion to Power Forward Communities, an entity comprised of five nonprofits, including Rewiring America. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams joined Rewiring America as special counsel in March 2023.

After listing many of these names, Zeldin mentioned that EPA officials amended the account control agreement for the fund on Jan. 13, a week before Trump took office.

“They were amending it to reduce EPA oversight,” he said.

‘No evidence?’

The administrator noted that many news stories have claimed he presented “no evidence” to back up his claims.

While Zeldin had run out of time allotted for the conference, he posed a question for the reporters present: He dared them to justify reporting that there was “no evidence.”

“If anyone can defend, please, just like, how is that zero evidence?” he asked. He noted that The Washington Post and The New York Times have written that there is no evidence.

[…snip…]

🚨BREAKING@epaleezeldin calls out a New York Times reporter and reads her article in the middle of a press conference. He called her out for claiming he accused the Biden admin of waste, fraud, and abuse with “no evidence.” Unreal.🔥 pic.twitter.com/qL8fjrOY0i — Tyler O’Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) April 21, 2025

Read full post at Daily Signal