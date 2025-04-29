Federal government announces several measures related to toxic ‘forever chemicals’

BOSTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Monday that it will take several actions to address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a class of seemingly ubiquitous toxic chemicals that can cause kidney cancer, thyroid disruption, reduced responses to vaccination, and other health problems. These “forever chemicals” have contaminated drinking water across the nation and threaten as much as “45% of the nation’s tap water,” according to a 2023 study by the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to an EPA news release, the agency will pursue several measures related to PFAS, including the following:

“Develop effluent limitations guidelines (ELGs) for PFAS manufacturers and metal finishers and evaluate other ELGs necessary for reduction of PFAS discharges”

“Enforce Clean Water Act and TSCA limitations on PFAS use and release to prevent further contamination”

“Work with Congress and industry to establish a clear liability framework that operates on polluter pays and protects passive receivers”

“Address the most significant compliance challenges and requests from Congress and drinking water systems related to national primary drinking water regulations for certain PFAS”

In response to the EPA’s announcement, Environment America Research & Policy Center’s Clean Water Director and Senior Attorney John Rumpler released the following statement:

“In pursuit of non-stick and non-stain convenience, the widespread use of PFAS in products has resulted in pervasive contamination of American’s drinking water and threats to our health. The only way to solve this major pollution problem is to phase out the use of these toxic chemicals, halt further releases into our waterways and ensure comprehensive cleanup where contamination has already occurred.

“Some of the initiatives announced by EPA could begin to advance Administrator Lee Zeldin’s stated objective: ‘to ensure Americans have the cleanest air, land, and water.’ These include setting at least some limits on how much PFAS certain industries can release into our waterways, and using our nation’s toxic substances law to restrict the use of these chemicals — hopefully in the strong manner that several states have already done.

“Other steps in the EPA’s announcement — including unspecified adjustments to liability and national drinking water limits — bear careful attention as they are developed.”