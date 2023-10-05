King Charles might resort to a medicinal Laphroaig as he awaits the first segment of the BBC’s Jimmy Savile biopic The Reckoning on Monday.

The BBC has said Savile used his connections with the Royal Family and other institutions to conceal his crimes.

Unwittingly Charles used Savile as an adviser on handling the media and as a marriage counsellor when his relationship with Diana hit the rocks.

He also innocently used him as a guide to ‘ordinary’ people, even going with Savile as he collected his old age pension.

My mole whispers that appearances of the King are minimal with a brief scene alongside Diana at a hospital opening.

But HM surely regrets sending Savile Cuban cigars and gold cufflinks to mark his 80th birthday with the note, ‘Nobody will ever know what you have done for this country, Jimmy. This is to go some way to thanking you for that.’

Pre-Meghan Prince Harry chatted up Neve Campbell, star of comic horror franchise Scream. ‘We danced and had a very surreal conversation where he told me he had a poster on his wall when he was a kid,’ confides Neve.

‘I was like “What? at Buckingham Palace?” Harry apparently went mute. Perchance, Neve, he had a billboard from your other opus Wild Things, remembered for its lesbian romping.

Putting previous episodes of Fiona Bruce and Philip Mould’s Fake or Fortune? on BBC iPlayer to promote the new series, Beeb boffins have edited out artistic howlers where the presenters authenticated a Monet which was later confirmed as a fake.

Also omitted is a Winston Churchill canvas described as fake on the show only for it to be deemed genuine five years later. And AWOL on the iPlayer is Fiona, pictured, and Phil’s celebration of a dawb painted ‘mainly by Lucian Freud’ even though the artist denied painting it. Isn’t artistic life grand!

Has Rishi’s scrapping of Manchester’s HS2 leg triggered a domestic tiff between West Midlands mayor Andy Street and his ‘life partner’ Sir Michael Fabricant? While Street calls Sunak’s decision an ‘incredible political gaffe’ Lichfield MP Fabricant supports the PM ‘cutting his losses’.

Bizarrely-coiffured Michael clarifies: ‘I do not agree with Andy Street on HS2, but I respect his integrity.’ To quote another well-known Midlander, ‘the course of true love never did run smooth’.

Appearing on Have I Got News for You, US comic Jackie Mason appeared to confuse team captain Ian Hislop with a tea boy. ‘I was walking around the studio with a cup of tea in my hand, and he came up and took it,’ recalls Hislop. ‘He thought I was a runner. And then when we appeared on the set, he looked at me and said, ‘Why are you on?’ Methinks Mason was having a giraffe.

Bong! Sir Trevor McDonald is back behind a newsdesk on ITV, 15 years after retiring from News at Ten. But Trev, 84, isn’t reading the news. He’s promoting McVitie’s biscuits. What next Trev? Garry Baldi doing the weather!