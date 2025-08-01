Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, has been moved from a federal prison in Florida to a prison camp in Texas as her criminal case generates renewed public attention. The federal Bureau of Prisons said Friday that Maxwell had been transferred to Bryan, Texas, but did not explain the circumstances. Her attorney, David Oscar Markus, also confirmed the move but declined to discuss the reasons for it. Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by the disgraced financier, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. She had been held at a low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida, until her transfer to the prison camp in Texas, where other inmates include Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and Jen Shah of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

Minimum-security federal prison camps house inmates the Bureau of Prisons considers to be the lowest security risk. Some don’t even have fences.

The prison camps were originally designed with low security to make operations easier and to allow inmates tasked with performing work at the prison, like landscaping and maintenance, to avoid repeatedly checking in and out of a main prison facility.

Prosecutors have said Epstein’s sex crimes could not have been done without Maxwell, but her lawyers have maintained that she was wrongly prosecuted and denied a fair trial, and have floated the idea of a pardon from President Donald Trump. They have also asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up her case.

Maxwell’s case has been the subject of heightened public focus since an outcry over the Justice Department’s statement last month saying that it would not be releasing any additional documents from the Epstein sex trafficking investigation. The decision infuriated online sleuths, conspiracy theorists and elements of Trump’s base who had hoped to see proof of a government cover-up.

Live Events



Since then, administration officials have tried to cast themselves as promoting transparency in the case, including by requesting from courts the unsealing of grand jury transcripts.Maxwell, meanwhile, was interviewed at a Florida courthouse over two days last week by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and the House Oversight Committee had also said that it wanted to speak with Maxwell. Her lawyers said this week that they would be open to an interview but only if the panel were to ensure immunity from prosecution.In a letter Friday to Maxwell’s lawyers, Rep. James Comer, the committee chair, wrote that the committee was willing to delay the deposition until after the resolution of Maxwell’s appeal to the Supreme Court. That appeal is expected to be resolved in late September. Comer wrote that while Maxwell’s testimony was “vital” to the Republican-led investigation into Epstein, the committee would not provide immunity or any questions in advance of her testimony, as was requested by her team.

FAQs

Q1. Who was Jeffrey Epstein, and why was he controversial?

A1. Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier and convicted sex offender who gained notoriety for his connections to wealthy and powerful individuals, including politicians, celebrities, and royalty. He was first convicted in 2008 for soliciting sex from a minor in Florida, receiving a highly criticized plea deal that allowed him to avoid federal charges. Epstein was arrested again in July 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges involving dozens of underage girls. His vast network and the alleged involvement of other high-profile figures made his case one of the most widely covered scandals in recent history.

Q2. How did Jeffrey Epstein die, and why is it considered suspicious?

A2. Jeffrey Epstein died by apparent suicide in his jail cell on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His death occurred at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York under unusual circumstances: security cameras reportedly malfunctioned, guards failed to conduct scheduled checks, and Epstein had been taken off suicide watch just days earlier. These factors fueled widespread public suspicion and conspiracy theories that he may have been murdered to prevent him from implicating others in his alleged trafficking network. Multiple investigations have since confirmed suicide as the official cause of death, though skepticism remains.

