However, there’s also an extended bit where one male audience member is tied to a wooden pillory while Andre drops his own pants, simulates sex with him, and proceeds to create the illusion that he’s brought him to orgasm. It’s a routine that everyone seems on board with, including the random audience member who doesn’t know what they’ve gotten themselves into, but it’s easy to imagine the same “comedy” falling flat and offending with a different volunteer and audience. This special wisely leans into the crowd work aspect to make this a properly intimate and interactive experience, but this often comes at the expense of the more polished comedy that makes a regular episode of the series work.

The standard Eric Andre Show episode meticulously edits and refines hours of content into its strongest, bare bones package. Eric Andre Live Near Broadway lacks this luxury and its live, on-the-fly energy becomes the special’s greatest asset, but also its biggest weakness. It seems like there’s ultimately still some material that gets excised from the full performance and that this special does apply some discerning taste over what the televised audience gets to see. The special’s rough around the edges atmosphere is intentional, but that doesn’t excuse its weaker, cruder moments. In the end, there’s still a rushed, lacking feeling when Eric Andre Live Near Broadway concludes.

Eric Andre Live Near Broadway features classic Eric Andre Show characters like The Fridge Keeper, Reese Witherspoon, and Kraft Punk. Special guest Billy Porter also truly humbles himself by chugging various items. Only a handful of bits are turned to throughout the special, but oddly enough a “Calculus Cam” gag becomes one of the stronger laughs. There’s also a wild stunt that closes out the show that once again capitalizes on the special’s live audience and the spontaneity of such a setting.

This special is very much a mixed bag, but what Eric Andre Live Near Broadway does best is truly highlight the series’ rabid fandom and why it’s endured for so long. The special is full of footage where ranch-guzzling, glue-chugging, Bird Up-screaming sycophants cherish this event. The frequent shots of the audience’s frenzied reactions to Andre’s mayhem could have been cumbersome, but they actually complement the special’s comedy. Andre thrives on the live audience’s energy and it does provide a little extra zest to the standard Eric Andre Show experience.

Eric Andre Live Near Broadway also contains brief clips from Andre’s global tour where international fans also partake in signature Eric Andre Show silliness. These moments are few and far between, but the special might have benefitted from more of this approach. Even a special that’s cut together from multiple shows from across the tour, rather than just focusing on the New York City edition, could have further demonstrated Andre’s global appeal and how his brand has affected audiences across the world, albeit in different ways. If nothing else, a return of Hannibal Buress would have been nice, juiced up this anemic special, and better taken advantage of the NYC setting.

Eric Andre Live Near Broadway is still a satisfying extra dose of the series that should get audiences excited for a hypothetical season seven. This special doesn’t feel nearly as disposable as it could, but it’s also not mandatory viewing and not much will be lost by missing this. It’s proof that Andre’s energy and enthusiasm for this production is still very much alive. However, there’s still a lot more that could be done here. The special only clocks in at 22 minutes, which is double the length of a standard 11-minute episode, but still feels shorter than how long a “special” should run. Brevity is often The Eric Andre Show’s secret weapon, which this special seems to understand, but it’s also understandable if some fans are left disappointed after waiting half-a-year since season six’s conclusion.