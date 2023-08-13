Last December, we wrote about Erik Buell’s push to get his Fuell Fllow-1S battery-electric motorcycle through two funding campaigns to market. The first campaign was successful, meaning Fuell took in at least 3,000 orders. The second campaign is less than two weeks from completion, order books at the Fuell site now open for the public at large. The price has come down $1,500 for some early adopters — we’ll explain who “some” are in a moment — from last year’s $11,995 to $10,495, including destination. This will be a $2,500 discount compared to the anticipated final retail price of $12,995 activated when the campaign ends.

What will buyers get? The Fllow-1S packs a 10-kWh battery in a structural magnesium casing that powers an axial flux motor in the rear wheel hub. The motor throws a continuous 47 horsepower and stout 553 pound-feet of peak torque to move less than 400 pounds of curb weight. Designed for urban commutes, estimated real-world range is 150 miles, launching to 62 miles per hour takes 3.5 seconds, top speed maxes at 85 mph. Engineers eliminated the rear brake pedal thanks to the regen braking from the rear hub motor, the handling programming also including traction and wheelie control. A 15-hp version called the Fllow-1, minus the S, allows European riders with restricted licenses to throw a leg over.

At a 50-kW CCS fast charger, the 400-volt architecture can juice the battery from 20% to 80% in less than 15 minutes, from empty to full in under 30 minutes. Plugged into a standard home wall outlet, a full recharge takes 10 hours. That can be cut to 2.5 hours with the optional 3.3-kW onboard charger or 1.25 hours with the optional 6.6-kW charger.

The LCD screen pairs with the rider’s phone, accepts OTA updates, and displays riding data plus apps for features like GPS and bike tracking. Fuell says the most important bike hardware can be upgraded, including the battery, power electronics, rear wheel motor, and charging socket. European buyers who start with the 15-hp motor, for instance, can swap for the 47-hp motor when their licenses allow.

A compact unit, the Fllow-1S wheelbase stretches 54 inches. That’s 4.7 inches shorter than the battery-electric Harley-Davidson Livewire, 1.5 inches shorter than the electric Zero S. The 30-inch seat height matches the Livewire and is 1.8 inches below the Zero S. The Fllow’s still made to accommodate two riders — note the rear handles and footpegs — while the 10-gallon void where the gas tank and ICE motor would normally be is large enough to fit a small bag and a full-face helmet. The helmet in the photo is Buell’s Veldt carbon unit expected to retail for $1,060, last we heard.

Now to that “some.” Anyone placing an order and paying the entire discounted price at once can get a Fllow-1S starting at $10,495, minus options, taxes, and fees. Those who want to break up the cost will pay $1,000 more; an initial deposit of $5,495 followed by six payments of $1,000 made every other month, for $11,495 total.

Here’s the small print: Deliveries aren’t expected to commence until the end of 2024, but the payments aren’t fully refundable. The terms and conditions state that orders cancelled within 14 days of placing the order get refunded the amount of the payment “less the amount of the Payment Processing Fee.” We couldn’t find a stated figure for the payment processing fee, so just know that no matter when you cancel, you won’t get all of your money back.

The bigger surprise is that those who cancel orders between 14 and 90 days after placing the order get refunded 50% of their payment, minus the processing fee. After 90 days, no money comes back. Fuell’s terms explain, “You acknowledge that the Order Payment is a fair and reasonable estimate of the actual damages we have incurred or may incur in transporting, remarketing, and reselling the FLLOW, costs which are otherwise impracticable or extremely difficult to determine.” For a bike not due to ship until the end of 2024 and that the engineering team isn’t finished tinkering with, that’s a strong commitment in uncertain times. The bit about the tinkering is key as well, because the same terms state, “Your FLLOW is priced and configured based on features and options available at the time of Order. Options, features or hardware released after you place your Order may not be included in or available for your FLLOW.”

We want Buell to win. But in this case, we suggest buyers think long and hard about whether it’s worth paying the extra $2,000 for full retail in 15 months and knowing exactly what Fllow-1S you’re buying.