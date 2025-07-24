Erik Menendez required surgical intervention after complications with kidney stones, hospitalizing the convicted killer just weeks before he’s scheduled to appear for a parole hearing with his brother in the 1989 murders of their parents.

His daughter, Talia, posted to social media Wednesday night that he had a second surgery “due to complications with both kidneys having multiple large kidney stones.” She wrote in the Instagram Story that he needs a third surgery.

“Because Erik is in prison, there are often complications and delays with medical care, so this continues to be a very stressful time for us as you all can imagine,” she wrote. “He is currently in pain and feeling nauseous, but is recovering.”

Attorney Mark Geragos said on Tuesday that Menendez had been diagnosed with a “serious medical condition” but did not provide additional details.

Erik Menendez, 54, and his older brother, Lyle Menendez, 57, were originally sentenced to life in prison for the murder of their parents. But the men were resentenced to 50 years to life after a judge determined they did not pose an “unreasonable risk” if they were released.

This made the Menendez brothers immediately eligible for parole.

Supporters have pushed for the men to be released, saying the boys experienced abuse at the hands of Kitty and José Menendez. The brothers contended the shotgun killing were done in self-defense, with Lyle saying he confronted their father over the abuse of his younger brother.

Prosecutors accused the brothers of being motivated by financial gain and that the murders were done in cold blood.

Erik Menendez expressed remorse during a May 13 resentencing hearing, describing his crimes as “cruel and vicious” and said he was “directly responsible for it all.”

“My actions were criminal, selfish, cruel and cowardly,” he said.

His older brother similarly took accountability for his past and said at the hearing that he was “deeply ashamed.”

Their parole suitability hearing is scheduled for Aug. 20 and 21.