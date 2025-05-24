Erik ten Hag is closing in on a return to management with Bayer Leverkusen, sources have told ESPN.

Editor’s Picks

1 Related

Ten Hag and his representatives have held constructive talks with the Bundesliga side and there is hope on both sides that an agreement can be reached.

The Dutchman has been without a club since leaving Manchester United in November.

Sources have told ESPN that he is reluctant to return to former club Ajax, where there is also a vacancy, and that his preference is to take over at Bayer Leverkusen.

Leverkusen are looking for a new coach after Xabi Alonso agreed a deal with Real Madrid after their manager left to take over the role as manager of Brazil.