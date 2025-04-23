The YPFDJ organization in Europe conducted its 19th conference in Frankfurt, Germany, from 17 to 21 April under the theme “Building on Triumph; Eritrea Focus on Development.” The conference was attended by over 600 youth, members of the ‘Hidri’ organization, national associations, as well as heads of Eritrea’s diplomatic missions.

The objective of the conference was to review the victories attained and challenges encountered by the YPFDJ over the past 20 years, discuss priorities in nation-building and development, and generate new ideas to support the nurturing of a conscious national movement.

At the conference, the guest of honor Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrea’s Ambassador to Italy, and chairman of the YPFDJ organization in Europe and the organizing committee, delivered a keynote speech. In their deliberations, the speakers highlighted the contribution of YPFDJ in transferring noble social values among the youth and supporting the implementation of national development programs. They called for reinforced participation and contribution to achieve better outcomes.

Ambassador Fesehatsion, noting the significance of the 19th YPFDJ conference, expressed high regard for its organization amid today’s delicate global situation and transformation of the international order, stressing the capacity and readiness to face all forms of challenges.

During the event, the YPFDJ organization in Europe also held its 6th congress and elected a new executive committee for a two-year term. Seminars were conducted by experts and professionals.

The 19th YPFDJ conference concluded with the adoption of various resolutions and recommendations.

