Mr. Beraki Kidane, a forestation expert at the Forestry and Wildlife Authority, indicated that an effective greening campaign is being carried out with strong community participation.

Regarding the greening program undertaken by ministries, national associations, and members of the Defense Forces, Mr. Beraki said that more than 1.1 million tree seedlings planted in areas stretching from Beleza to Martyrs Park are in good condition.

Mr. Beraki went on to say that from 2021 to 2024, as part of water and soil conservation efforts, 435 hectares of terraces were constructed and 210 hectares renovated. Fifty percent of the program was implemented by members of the Defense Forces, 25% by national associations and companies, 20% by the students’ summer work program, and 5% through community involvement.

Regarding activities in 2025, Mr. Beraki noted that in the first six months of the year, 21 hectares of terraces and 5,162 water diversion schemes have been constructed, and more than 70,000 tree seedlings have been planted.

