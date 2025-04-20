Easter Holiday was colorfully celebrated nationwide today.

The prayer service at Saint Mary Church in Asmara, led by His Holiness Abune Basilios, 6th Patriarch of the Orthodox Tewahdo Church of Eritrea, was attended by President Isaias Afwerki and a large number of the faithful.

In his Easter message, His Holiness Abune Basilios extended his heartfelt congratulations, wishing a Happy Easter, peace, and development to the Eritrean people both at home and abroad—particularly to the faithful and members of the Eritrean Defense Forces.

He also called upon the faithful to lend support to disadvantaged citizens.

Easter Holiday was also celebrated in a vibrant and joyful manner across the country.

