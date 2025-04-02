Eritrea’s delegation, led by Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Ghebreab, met with President Salva Kiir Mayardit in Juba this morning and delivered a message from President Isaias Afwerki.

The message reaffirmed Eritrea’s longstanding solidarity with the people and Government of South Sudan.

The message also outlined concrete programs for the consolidation of bilateral cooperation, along with proposals to foster peace and stability within and among the countries of the Horn of Africa.

President Kiir, for his part, expressed appreciation for the timely message from his brother, President Isaias Afwerki, and emphasized the convergence of views between the two countries.

