MANCHESTER CITY striker Erling Haaland appeared to be mocked by Barcelona youngster Gavi on Sunday after Norway lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Norway failed qualify for next summer’s European Championships after finishing outside of the top two in Group A.

The Scandinavian side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain at the weekend, with Gavi scoring the only goal of the match.

And the 19-year-old took to Instagram to poke fun at rival Haaland after the final whistle.

He posted a picture of himself, appearing to shrug his shoulders, alongside the Man City star with a caption that included two Spain flags.

La Roja’s win saw them qualify for Euro 2024 alongside Scotland, with both teams on 15 points.

Meanwhile, Norway now only have one possible route to the tournament in Germany – through the play-offs.

Norway last appeared at a major tournament in Euro 2000.

It means that Premier League superstars Haaland and Martin Odegaard are yet to represent their country on the biggest stage.

Instead, Scotland are preparing for another attempt at the European Championships.

Speaking about his team’s qualification, head coach Steve Clarke said: “I would like to congratulate the players for their efforts in qualifying for back-to-back tournaments.

“I’m not sure they will fully realise the significance of their achievement yet but to qualify for successive Euros after more than 20 years is phenomenal and testament to their hard work.

“I would also like to thank my backroom team for their support and, of course, the fans who have packed Hampden Park to capacity and made it a place to be feared once again.

“They have played a key part in our success, both home and away, and they can now look forward to making their plans for Germany – although I suspect many had done so before tonight.

“I said after Euro 2020 that we wanted to be serial qualifiers again and reaching successive Euro finals shows the progress we’ve made.

“We will raise a glass tonight to celebrate but then it’s back to work tomorrow in preparation for our friendly against France.

“Then we turn our attention to Georgia and Norway next month and finishing with as many points as we can.”