ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen became the commander of the International Space Station, the sixth European to take the role, on 26 September, at 15:43 CEST.

Andreas has been in space for almost a month, where he has been conducting science experiments and technology demonstrations from all over Europe: From understanding how he sleeps in orbit to health tracking and photographing lightning from space.

While Andreas will continue to conduct science throughout the mission, his next big step has now arrived as he takes the role of commander of the International Space Station for Expedition 70. Andreas will become the longest-serving European commander, taking the role and the responsibilities for the rest of his Huginn mission.

ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen became commander of the International Space Station (ISS) on September 26, 2023, in a traditional ceremony in which the departing commander, Sergey Prokopyev, handed over the symbolic key of the Space Station. Mogensen is the sixth European to take on the role of ISS commander. Mogensen will serve as commander for the rest of his Huginn mission until early 2024. During his command, he will be responsible for overseeing the crew’s activities and ensuring the safety and operation of the Space Station. Credit: ESA/NASA

“It is great to have Andreas as the commander of the ISS. Andreas is the sixth European astronaut to take this role, which is a sign of recognition from our international partners for the quality of our European astronauts. I am happy to see European leadership in space, as well as Andreas becoming the longest-serving European Commander. I wish him and the crew of Expedition 70 a successful and wonderful time on the International Space Station” says Daniel Neuenschwander, ESA’s Director of Human and Robotic Exploration.

Being Responsible for the Crew

As the commander of the Space Station, Andreas will be responsible for ensuring the safety, good health, and well-being of the Space Station’s crew while directing them as one team. He will also work with the flight director on the ground to oversee all the activities and operations on the Space Station.

During Andreas’s commandership, multiple cargo vehicles will arrive, as well as Axiom-3, where ESA project astronaut Marcus Wandt will fly to the Space Station. This will mark the first time two Scandinavians are in space together.

Getting the keys

ISS Commander Overview

The International Space Station (ISS) Commander plays a pivotal role in the success of missions and the well-being of crew members aboard the space station. Here’s an overview of their responsibilities, the selection process, and other relevant details.

1. Responsibilities:

The ISS Commander has several primary duties:

Safety: The Commander is responsible for the safety of the crew and the protection of the space station. This involves ensuring that procedures are followed correctly, particularly during emergencies.

The Commander is responsible for the safety of the crew and the protection of the space station. This involves ensuring that procedures are followed correctly, particularly during emergencies. Crew Management: As the primary leader on the space station, the Commander oversees the activities and coordination of all crew members, making sure daily tasks and experiments are carried out effectively.

Operations: The Commander is in charge of the operation and maintenance of the station's systems, ensuring that all equipment runs smoothly and efficiently.

The Commander is in charge of the operation and maintenance of the station’s systems, ensuring that all equipment runs smoothly and efficiently. Communication: Serving as the primary liaison between the space station and mission control on Earth, the Commander is responsible for relaying information, updates, and reporting any issues or anomalies.

2. Selection Process:

The selection process for the position of ISS Commander is thorough, owing to the demanding nature of the role.

Experience: Candidates typically have several years of experience as astronauts, having completed at least one spaceflight. Familiarity with the ISS and its operations is paramount.

Candidates typically have several years of experience as astronauts, having completed at least one spaceflight. Familiarity with the ISS and its operations is paramount. Training: Potential commanders undergo rigorous training, encompassing leadership, technical skills related to ISS systems, and emergency response scenarios.

Interpersonal Skills: Given the confined environment of the space station and the need for efficient team dynamics, strong interpersonal and communication skills are vital.

Given the confined environment of the space station and the need for efficient team dynamics, strong interpersonal and communication skills are vital. Physical and Mental Fitness: Candidates must be in excellent physical condition and possess the mental fortitude to handle the stresses and challenges of living in space for extended periods.

Candidates must be in excellent physical condition and possess the mental fortitude to handle the stresses and challenges of living in space for extended periods. International Collaboration: The ISS is a joint project between NASA, Roscosmos , ESA, JAXA , and CSA. Commanders are selected from the astronaut corps of these agencies in a rotation that reflects international cooperation. Thus, the background and nationality of commanders will vary.

3. Duration of Command:

The term of an ISS Commander typically coincides with the duration of a specific expedition or mission aboard the space station, which can last several months. However, in some cases, due to the rotation of crew members or other operational needs, the command might change hands more than once during a particular mission.

Summary

The ISS Commander is both a technical and leadership role, entrusted with the smooth operation and safety of one of humanity’s most significant achievements in space. The rigorous selection process ensures that only the best-suited individuals lead the way in this challenging environment.