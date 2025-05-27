Espanyol’s Joan García is keeping his options open this summer with sources telling ESPN Barcelona are among the clubs interested in paying the highly-rated goalkeeper’s €25 million ($28m) release clause.

Arsenal were keen on signing García as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale last year and his reputation has only grown since, following a stellar campaign in LaLiga.

García, 24, has been at Espanyol for nine years and his links to the club have led to reports he could turn down the chance to move to cross city rivals Barça, but he is not closing any doors.

“There’s always news coming out in football and there are things out there [about me],” he told TV3 when asked if the possibility of signing for Barça existed.

“It is not always the case that what comes out corresponds with the reality. I am just staying calm and any decision which needs to be made I will think about with those close to me, picking the best option for me.”

Espanyol’s Joan García has attracted interest from Barcelona. Javier Borrego/Europa Press via Getty Images

Manchester City, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are among the other Premier League sides who have been credited with an interest in García, who was left out of the Spain squad this week.

Sources have told ESPN that Barça view García as the perfect long-term replacement for Marc-André ter Stegen, who returned from a long-term knee injury to make two appearances at the end of the season.

Barça see García as the ideal goalkeeper to replace Marc-André ter Stegen in the long term but the Catalan club are aware that the only way to convince the young Espanyol keeper to move is to offer him a starting place from day one, sources told ESPN.

But, a source thas told ESPN that Barcelona would be willing to pay Joan’s €25m clause and then loan him out to another team so that the 24-year-old can continue to play regularly and increase his chances of representing Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

Even then, García’s links to Espanyol could prove too much of an obstacle to overcome if he also has serious offers from some of the big English sides.

García will weigh up his options with next summer’s World Cup in mind as he seeks to break into the Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad before the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

De la Fuente this week opted to leave García out for the upcoming UEFA Nations League final four, explaining that he preferred to stick with Unai Simón, David Raya and Álex Remiro, who have been regulars during his tenure.

Barça’s goalkeeping situation is one of the areas which needs clarifying this summer.

Ter Stegen is the long-term No.1 and has a contract until 2028, while his place when injured this season was taken by Wojciech Szczęsny, who came out of retirement to join Barça last October.

Szczęsny’s deal expires in June, but he has been offered a two-year extension which he is still considering. Reports in Poland have suggested he will take up the offer.

Iñaki Peña is the third goalkeeper and, while he has one year to run on his contract, he is expected to depart this summer.

Peña started the final league game of the season against Athletic Club, with Hansi Flick saying it was a “thank you” for his hard work and dedication after the disappointment of being replaced by Szczęsny after Ter Stegen was injured.