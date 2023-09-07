





Before debuting on the ESPN airwaves on Thursday, the producers overseeing The Pat McAfee Show made sure to properly warn audiences of what to expect from the uber-popular program going forward.

Host Pat McAfee’s seismic deal with ESPN back in May left many fans wondering just how McAfee & Co. would handle jumping from FanDuel to the family-friendly network leading up to Thursday’s debut. But if Thursday’s opening was any indication, The Pat McAfee Show won’t be losing its edge; it just asks that no one sues them over it.

“WARNING,” read a colorful voiceover accompanied by on-screen text. “The following progrum is a collection of stooges talking about happenings in the sports world. It is meant to be comedic informative. The opinions expressed on this show do not necessarily reflect the beliefs of their peers, their boss, or ESPN. There may be some ‘cuss’ words because that’s how humans in the real world talk. If you are a young, please seek permission before watching any further. Cheers, The Pat McAfee Show. p.s. Don’t sue us.”

With the show’s ESPN era now in full swing, McAfee and the rest of his crew will have a chance to deliver strong ratings out of the gate with Thursday’s NFL kickoff as the backdrop. Of course, those watching for McAfee’s trademark loose cannon persona may have to get use to the show airing on a delay in order to account for the cursing.

Hello beautiful people.. IT IS NFL KICKOFF THURSDAY #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/aPIedl1XoW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 7, 2023







