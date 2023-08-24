





ESPN’s Ryan Clark apologized on social media on Thursday after comments he made about Tua Tagovailoa appearing out of shape drew the ire of the Miami Dolphins quarterback.

In an appearance on NFL Live earlier this week, Clark said Tagovailoa “wasn’t in the gym” this offseason and criticized him for not “eating what the nutritionist advised” while describing the QB’s body as “thick” and comparing his body to a stripper.

Tagovailoa didn’t take kindly to the comments, saying in a media session Wednesday that Clark should “keep my name out [of his] mouth”.

That sparked a video apology posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Clark on Thursday morning. Clark said the comments were meant to be taken as a joke, but apologized for offending Tagovailoa and Dolphins fans.

“If I’ve offended you, Tua, if I’ve hurt you, if I’ve disrespected you… I truly apologize,” Clark said. “I had two priorities when I started this job: Respect the players and coaches that make this game run, and No. 2, earn the respect of those very same people and more importantly, keep it. Anything contrary to that, then I’ve got to check myself.”

Here’s Clark’s full apology:

When I decided to do TV I had 2 main priorities. 1. Respect all NFL players, coaches, executives and staff members. 2. Earn and keep the respect of those very same people. Those priorities are important to me, and when I miss that mark, I have to hold myself accountable.… pic.twitter.com/YgZfcNPN8G — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 24, 2023

Clark’s contrite message seemed to resonate with the football world.

Real man shit! When you realize something you said hurt someone and even if it wasn’t intent ain’t nothing wrong with saying I apologize ! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/481YRX8Qu7 — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) August 24, 2023

Ryan Clark could’ve very easily ignored the situation, moved forward with the rest of the season and waited for everyone to inevitably forget about this; instead, he continues to prove why he’s one of the best in the business. Bravo sir👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/yLUuxx52XX — Michael O’Connor (@MOConnor__) August 24, 2023

I appreciate the lesson you just showed me @Realrclark25 To much is given much is truly required. Thats how you do it in real time. Keep teaching. Keep being Uncommon. Straight like dat. https://t.co/yFM8ocTDdi — Ben Troupe (@BenTroupe84) August 24, 2023

Love this. Happy he apologized, held himself accountable and seemingly did so without being forced to by the network. That’s what grown men do. Now we move on and let it go. https://t.co/TWooAY8lpP — Chris Marler (@VernFunquist) August 24, 2023

RC seems like such a classy dude. He had a bad take, reflected on it, put himself in the other’s shoes, took ownership & offered a genuine apology. In a world quick to point fingers and let ego get in the way, this type of message brings ppl closer. All class by @Realrclark25 https://t.co/3oiGFZJ3XW — Eric Ellingworth (@EricEllingworth) August 24, 2023







