





Here’s a pocket of history about the Indianapolis Colts: after moving abruptly from Baltimore for the 1984 season, the team played the first 24 seasons of their existence in the RCA (formerly Hoosier) Dome. It took a minute to find their footing, but the Colts eventually drafted Peyton Manning, won the Super Bowl, and rode their newfound cache into shiny Lucas Oil Stadium in 2008.

However, ESPN’s graphics department has an alternative view.

After Indianapolis’s 23–19 loss to the Houston Texans Saturday evening, the network flashed a graphic identifying the game’s location as … the RCA Dome.

The error, presumably one made by many Indiana-based dads over the last 15 years, was salt in the wound after a heartbreaking loss for the Colts.

The Texans celebrate their big win at the RCA Dome — a stadium that was demolished in 2008. (H/T @caseyouneedit73) pic.twitter.com/VeOYhYZmVP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 7, 2024

SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt fortunately correctly identified the venue as Lucas Oil Stadium, rather than Indianapolis’s long-demolished home.

Somewhere, former Dome-era Colts such as quarterback Jim Harbaugh and running back Edgerrin James are probably smiling.







