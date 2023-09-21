





After a pair of dominant victories to open the 2023 season, the hype train for the Dallas Cowboys is leaving the station. And on ESPN’s First Take on Thursday, Dan Orlovsky heaped some heavy praise on Dallas heading into Week 3.

“Watching the way that Dak [Prescott] is playing… it’s the best he’s looked since his rookie year,” Orlovsky said. “That’s the best team in football right now. I know that they haven’t proven it in playoffs, but that’s the best team.”

Orlovsky also showed some major love to star linebacker Micah Parsons, who he called “the most dominant force in the NFL.”

.@danorlovsky7 thinks the Cowboys are the best team in football right now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P7ECbQcSRq — First Take (@FirstTake) September 21, 2023

It’s certainly high praise for a Cowboys organization that has let analysts down more times than we can count, but things have certainly looked promising early for the Cowboys. Their plus-60 point differential through two weeks is by far the best mark in football, double San Francisco’s plus-30 margin for second-best. The difference has been the Cowboy defense, which has forced an eye-popping seven turnovers in two games and conceded just 10 points.

“I don’t know if [the Cowboys] will be down more than 10 this year,” Orlovsky said. “Who do I honestly feel is going to be explosive enough against their defense?”

On paper, Dallas should roll to 3–0 on the season this weekend when the Cowboys take on the lowly Cardinals. A big test looms in early October on Sunday Night Football against the Niners, but for now, the Cowboys are rolling.







