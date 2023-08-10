





ESPN’s NBA Today host Malika Andrews is set to become the new host of the NBA Finals for ESPN, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Andrews will add another marquee sporting event to her broadcasting duties when she replaces Mike Greenberg, who hosted the show for the past two years as part of ESPN’s NBA Countdown. The 28-year-old Andrews moves up in a new role at a time where the network has altered its top NBA talent since the conclusion of this year’s NBA Finals.

Longtime ESPN play-by-play man Mike Breen will now be joined by Doris Burke and Doc Rivers after the network laid off Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. Initially, ESPN brought in Greenberg to fix NBA Countdown following a controversy involving Maria Taylor and Rachel Nichols.

The network reached a mutual agreement for Greenberg to leave the show due to his crowded schedule that includes weekday duties on Get Up on TV and Greeny on ESPN radio.

Andrews will continue to host NBA Today in addition to her NBA Finals duties. She has hosted Countdown on multiple occasions in the past two years but has not led the network’s NBA Finals or signature editions of the show.

Andrews previously served as one of ESPN’s sideline reporters in the NBA bubble in 2020.



