





Occasionally, college football fans are reminded that there’s little difference between those watching at home and those calling the game in the booth.

Viewers tuned into the Hawaii Bowl between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and San Jose State Spartans late Saturday night were treated to just such a situation in the hazy hours that marked the transition between Dec. 23 and Christmas Eve.

With 11:51 left in the third quarter, Coastal Carolina led San Jose State, 7–0. ESPN play-by-play announcer John Schriffen attempted to tease an upcoming segment on San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, only to be interrupted by color commentator Orlando Franklin.

“A Hawaii homecoming for San Jose State’s Chevan Cordeiro,” Schriffen said as ESPN flashed a teaser for the segment.

“I’m gonna run to the bathroom,” Franklin nonchalantly said almost as soon as Schriffen finished.

A fortuitously timed time-out for Hawai'i Bowl color commentator Orlando Franklin, who had to make a quick business trip. pic.twitter.com/APQ5jD9tzm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 24, 2023

It was unclear whether Franklin, a former offensive lineman at Miami, knew his mic was still audible when he made his highly relatable announcement.







