



People rarely think about how or why their smartphone works.

Generally, you pick up your phone, and it can make a phone call, text whoever you need to text, make a video call, or do any of the hundreds of other things any smartphone routinely does.

Related: Beyond Meat headed to Chapter 11 bankruptcy

When your phone does not work, however, everyone has a bit of a checklist.

You start with the obvious. “Do I have a signal?”

Sometimes, even in these days of wireless being offered pretty much everywhere in the United States, there are places where each of the big three carriers, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile have coverage gaps.

Maybe you’re getting a single bar, but can’t make that call or text go through. It’s frustrating, but at least you understand whats happening.

When you seem to have service and your phone still won’t work, that can be more frustrating. It’s a lot easier to mentally handle the idea of needing to get to higher ground or a more popular area, but it’s unsettling when your phone won’t work when seemingly it should.

Most people just expect their phone to work. Image source: Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Broadband Telecom is a behind-the-scenes phone leader

People generally think very little about how there phone works unless they’re traveling outside the country. When you leave the United States, you need a coverage plan that includes wherever you may be.

If you board a cruise ship, for example, that requires a specific plan from your carrier or the cruise line or else your phone will mostly not work, and when it does the roaming costs will be high.

One of the companies that made it possible for you to never have to think about how your smartphone works, Broadband Telecom Inc., has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Yes, that company sounds like a placeholder name, but it’s a real behind-the-scenes powerhouse that provides an essential service.

“Broadband Telecom Inc., a world-leading communication enabler carrying billions of minutes on its dedicated and globally accessible network. We deliver the industry’s best and most scalable International Wholesale Carrier Services to telecom operators, carriers and retailers,” it shared on its website.

More Bankruptcy:

Beloved sandwich chain franchisee closes in Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Huge retail chain nears Chapter 11 bankruptcy after harsh closure

Famous gunmaker files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, closes

The company started off as a wholesale VoIP service provider and a carrier of international voice traffic in 2005.

“Broadband Telecom offers messaging solutions, bulk SMS services and voice services to mobile operators and other enterprises in the telecommunication domain. We ensure secure delivery of messages and help businesses across the globe to offer personalized engagement to their customers,” it added.

Broadband Telecom’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing

Broadband Telecom, Inc., a telecommunications company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Eastern District of New York on August 12. The Garden City, NY-based company reported assets between $10 million and $50 million and liabilities between $50 million and $100 million.

The company has between 200-999 creditors.

The company filed simultaneously with four affiliated entities: BB Servicer, LLC; Bridgevoice, Inc.; Carriox Telecap LLC; and Carriox Towercap LLC. The filing indicates that funds will be available for distribution to unsecured creditors following the bankruptcy proceedings.

Broadband Telecom has not shared a Chapter 11 bankruptcy funding plan, but it appears set to continue normal operations during the process.

The company continues to market itself and its services on its website.

“Unlock the full potential of messaging with innovative solutions by Broadband Telecom,” it shared. “We have established ourselves as the provider of high-quality mobile messaging services to our international partners. Our aim is to deliver innovative services to individuals and businesses through optimized messaging technologies.”

Related: Walmart admits it overcharged customers, pays big penalty