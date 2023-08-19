EST Gee has shown off his lyrical abilities in a brand new freestyle, which hears him fire off a set of venomous bars over a classic 2Pac beat — check it out below.

During a recent visit to Power 106 Los Angeles, the Louisville native took some time out during his chat with Justin Credible, to spit a quick freestyle over ‘Pac’s “Troublesome ’96.”

“I couldn’t do nothing but smile on the day that they sentenced me/ God couldn’t bless me I guess cause I was deaf on my enemies/ Have more bodies than y’all OGs by the time I was 23/ Getting money on the e-way that from Texas to Tennessee,” EST Gee began his bars.

He continued: “I had hoes 24, 13 for half a p I love her but she ain’t nothing that’s just what it gonna have to be/ Unhappily she agreed me every time that she see me/ Say I skir when I speak cause in my face she see demons/ Ain’t played the hand that I was dealt you can’t help that I’m leaving/ It ain’t bout money or respect it’s ’bout order and reason/ ‘Cause I done ordered n-ggas deaths and disrespect was the reason.”

EST Gee’s recent interview is a move in a positive direction, following news earlier this week he stormed out of an appearance with radio personality Bootleg Kev.

The “Turn the Streets Up” lyricist appeared on The Bootleg Kev Podcast on Tuesday (August 15) for what was supposed to be a lengthy conversation about his upcoming album El Toro 2. But, things went left mid-way through the interview when Gee grew frustrated with Kev’s irrelevant questions about his high school and college football career.

“What do that got to do with music and shit, bro?” he asked after Bootleg Kev inquired about his pre-fame days as a star linebacker at Indiana State University.

“No, I’m just curious because I’m a huge football fan and I find it fascinating that you have like a real high-level football run before the rap shit took off,” Kev explained.

After Kev attempted to put the interview back on track — by asking EST Gee about his deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG (Collective Music Group) imprint — the 29-year-old pulled an Irish exit.

Later, Bootleg Kev shared the footage on YouTube with the title “EST Gee Did NOT Want to Talk About Being a Football Player,” and while it turned into a viral moment, the move irked the rapper who proceeded to call out Kev on his Instagram Stories.

“@bootlegkev You tryna play it like I walked out cause of football like [I] ain’t did plenty interviews talking about playing and talk about it in my music,” he wrote.

“You asking me if I remembered an old man pornstar. If I believe in aliens and the NFL combine????? WTF do that got to do with my album dropping Friday? And I literally just walked out that interview 2 hours ago you already got a clip up??? You tryna go viral LOL 100.”

He added: “I got real life shit going [on] ask around Ion feel like playing so please don’t play wit me cause I play crazy.”

Meanwhile, Kev maintained his stance and claimed he was excited to talk to the Bigger Than Life or Death MC but due to suggestions coming from his camp — alleging EST Gee wanted to touch on topics beyond music — it did not go as planned.

“About the @ESTGEE thing- I’m a fan of his music & was genuinely excited to talk to him,” he tweeted. “I was told by his team that he wanted to have an interview NOT filled with typical stuff where we talk about music this music that etc.

“Apparently he has a wide-range of interests that include the ‘Universe’ & Quantum Physics etc (what I was told)…so I approached our interview as I do every single one- let’s have fun, shoot the shit and get to know who you are outside of the music + persona.”