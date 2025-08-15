Tray-to-tray recycling is becoming a recognised approach for advancing circularity in plastic packaging – especially for food-grade applications. Valerio Sama, Business Development Manager – Packaging at TOMRA Recycling, examines the latest developments in tray-to-tray recycling, detailing the challenges, technologies and market trends shaping its growth across the industry.

Unlike bottle-to-bottle recycling, the PET tray stream has historically been underutilised; trays were rarely collected or recycled prior to the early 2020s. When recycled content was used in trays, it typically came from bottles, raising concerns about diverting valuable feedstock away from closed-loop bottle systems. This historical oversight has led to a significant environmental burden: while approximately 1 million tons of PET trays are introduced to the European Union market each year, a staggering 70% of this valuable material is lost, with only around 300,000 tons currently collected for recycling. This represents a critical missed opportunity for circularity and highlights the urgent need for improved collection and recycling infrastructure.

Fortunately, tray-to-tray recycling has recently gained traction as an emerging solution within the broader effort to improve plastic packaging circularity. This shift is largely driven by recent changes in EU legislation, including the Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUPD) and the ambitious Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). These regulations have not only increased the required recycled content thresholds in beverage bottles, but are also setting targets for packaging beyond bottles, prompting tray manufacturers to seek new, dedicated sources of recycled PET.

Addressing the barriers to tray circularity

Despite its potential, tray-to-tray recycling presents several challenges today. PET trays often feature complex designs, including multilayer structures, inks, adhesives and labels, which complicate sorting and decontamination. Unlike bottles, trays tend to be less standardised in shape and composition, making automated identification and separation more difficult. Contamination – such as food residues or embedded foreign materials – can further hinder sorting precision, especially once trays are compressed into bales.

Collection infrastructure remains a major bottleneck. While PET bottles benefit from well-established deposit return systems and high collection rates, trays are often collected with mixed packaging or not at all. Furthermore, the technology for sorting PET trays into a separate, dedicated fraction is not yet a standard practice, unlike with bottles. This often results in collected trays being lost within the mixed PET fraction or the general residue stream. This inconsistent feedstock quality and limited availability significantly increase the cost and complexity of producing food-grade recycled PET from trays.

Advancing tray-to-tray recycling through cutting-edge technology

The industry is responding to the complexities of tray-to-tray recycling with increasingly sophisticated innovations. Advanced sensor-based sorting systems now play a central role in enabling high-quality recovery of PET trays. Traditional NIR systems like TOMRA’s multifunctional AUTOSORT™, for instance, are able to differentiate between mono-layer and multi-layer PET trays. This distinction is vital because only mono-layer trays are suitable for high-quality, closed-loop recycling.

Some of the most significant developments are taking place at the flake level, where sorting technologies are deployed to target a broad range of contaminants. Equipped with multi-sensor configurations, these machines can simultaneously detect flakes by polymer type, colour, transparency and material ageing. This level of precision is essential for removing substances such as PVC, metals, and opaque particles.

Once trays are shredded into flakes, TOMRA’s INNOSORT™ FLAKE system uses fast, intelligent sorting to accurately separate materials based on polymer type, colour and transparency. Its high-speed capabilities efficiently remove common contaminants such as opaque PET, PVC, PC and other unwanted particles, minimising material loss while laying the groundwork for an ultra-clean output.

Building on this foundation, AUTOSORT™ FLAKE refines the flake stream even further. This high-end application system delivers exceptional accuracy at the finest levels of detection and is even capable of detecting metals and multilayers. Using multifaceted sorting technologies, it handles complex impurities that could otherwise degrade quality. The combined effort of these two sorting stages is an essential tool for manufacturers aiming to meet the stringent requirements of food-contact packaging.

Some facilities operate dual sorting lines for clear and coloured PET fractions, using flake-level detection to enable continuous, flexible production. By achieving purity levels of 99% and above, these systems can allow recyclers to meet the rigorous benchmarks required for food-grade applications, while boosting yield and expanding the range of recycled content, such as trays suitable for microwave use.

Bridging post-consumer and post-industrial streams

Tray-to-tray recycling draws material from both post-consumer and post-industrial sources – each offering distinct advantages and challenges. Post-industrial waste, such as offcuts from thermoforming lines or rejected batches, typically features clean and homogeneous PET, making it ideal for direct reprocessing. In contrast, post-consumer trays recovered through municipal collection systems are more variable in composition, often containing multi-layer designs, labels and residual contamination. Despite these complexities, post-consumer recycling is critical for scaling circularity at the consumer level.

TOMRA’s sorting technologies are equipped to handle both streams – enhancing quality and consistency through smart sensor configurations that adapt to feedstock variability. By integrating post-consumer and post-industrial inputs, recyclers can optimise throughput and generate recycled PET that meets specifications for new tray production.

Outlook: Scaling tray-to-tray recycling for the future

Tray-to-tray recycling has the potential to become a mainstream solution for managing post-consumer PET packaging. While the segment is still in its early stages compared to bottle recycling, innovation and expanding infrastructure can close this gap step by step. Investments in automated sorting technologies, material standardisation and dedicated collection schemes are expected to improve feedstock consistency and recyclate quality. Collaborative efforts between packaging producers, recyclers and equipment manufacturers will be critical in scaling operations and overcoming design-for-recycling barriers. Equally critical will be the regulatory approval to use recycled content in food trays. Once the ongoing review concludes positively, the industry can expect a renewed impetus.

Tray-to-tray recycling is poised to evolve from a niche innovation into a core pillar of circular packaging systems in the coming years. This provides a viable pathway to reduce reliance on virgin plastic and meet crucial recycled content targets. TOMRA’s ongoing development of cutting-edge sorting solutions will continue to play a key role in advancing this transition.