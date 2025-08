US President Donald Trump has been ramping up his trade tirade against India, repeatedly accusing the country of being a ‘tariff king’. In its latest move, the US has imposed an additional 25% duty on Indian goods, adding to a 25% levy from last week.

However, data shows India has been continuously easing tariff & non-tariff barriers. In fact, India’s targeted tariff cuts from Jan benefit the US the most. The following figures show how Trump’s argument rings hollow.