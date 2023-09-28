Ethereum futures ETFs could start trading next week — Bloomberg analyst

Ethereum futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could start trading for the first time in the United States as early as next week, according to Bloomberg analysts.

On Sept. 28, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart said it was “looking like the SEC is gonna let a bunch of Ethereum futures ETFs go next week potentially.”

His comments were in response to fellow ETF analyst Eric Balchunas who said he was hearing that the SEC wanted to “accelerate the launch of Ether futures ETFs.”

“They want it off their plate before the shutdown,” he said, adding that he’s heard the various filers to update their documents by Friday afternoon so they can start trading as early as Tuesday next week.

The U.S. government is expected to shut down at 12:01 am ET on Oct. 1 if Congress fails to agree on or provide funding for the new fiscal year, which is expected to impact the country’s financial regulators among other federal agencies.

Neither specified their sources for this latest update on the long list of crypto ETFs in the queue.

There are 15 Ethereum futures ETFs from nine issuers currently awaiting approval, according to the analysts in a Sept. 27 note.

The analysts gave Ethereum futures ETFs a 90% chance of launching in October with Valkyrie’s Bitcoin futures product (BTF) poised to become the first to hold Ethereum exposure on Oct. 3.

“We expect pure Ethereum futures ETFs to start trading the following week thanks to Volatility Shares’ actions.”

However, “we don’t expect all of them to launch,” said the analysts.