Ethereum is launching an Ethereum OS smartphone.

Ethereum fans can preorder the smartphone by minting certain NFTs.

The smartphone will make Ethereum, the largest smart contracts platform, even more decentralized, transparent and censorship-resistant.

Customers in the United States, Canada, and Europe can now place preorders for “Ethereum Phones,” which are mobile smartphones with the Ethereum OS already preinstalled. The initial wave of phones is only available to Ethereum fans who mint certain NFTs, according to the official statement.

Ethereum Phone, which is a smartphone based on the popular mobile phone Google Pixel 7a, is advertised as the first physical phone to come with Ethereum OS (ethOS) pre-installed. Ethereum seems to be following in the steps of Solana which recently launched its Saga smartphone, which is currently available in Canada, the United States., the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Australia.

Ethereum Phone features

A variety of components in the ethOS software package allow the phone to flawlessly interact with the Ethereum (ETH) utility network.

For example, it has a built-in decentralized payments tool, a noncustodial crypto wallet, a decentralized messenger, and Ethereum Name Service (ENS) integration.

Minting the ethOS phone NFTs

Supporters of Ethereum (ETH) are asked to mint particular NFTs on the campaign’s domain in order to reserve an Ethereum phone in the preorder campaign.

Currently, these NFTs can be purchased for 0.39 Ethers (ETH), which is about $650 refundable one year after the sale. According to a tweet made by the ethOS mobile organization, you can “mint your ethOS NFT today, and burn it to redeem your physical ethOS phone and have it sent directly to you. Shipping begins Fall 2023.”