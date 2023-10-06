Ethereum price is slowly moving lower toward the $1,585 support against the US dollar. ETH must clear the $1,650 resistance to start a recovery wave.

Ethereum is struggling to stay above the $1,600 support zone.

The price is trading below $1,650 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average.

There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,645 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair could start a fresh increase if it clears the $1,650 and $1,665 resistance levels.

Ethereum Price Grinds Lower

Ethereum attempted a recovery wave from the $1,630 zone. ETH climbed above the $1,650 resistance level but upsides were limited, like Bitcoin.

The price struggled to gain pace for a move above the $1,665 resistance level. A high was formed near $1,654 and the price reacted to the downside. It declined below the $1,620 support and even traded close to the $1,600 level. A low is formed near $1,607 and the price is now consolidating losses.

Ethereum is now trading below $1,650 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,645 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

On the upside, the price might face resistance near the $1,630 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,654 swing high to the $1,607 low. The next major resistance is $1,650, the trend line, and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average.

The trend line is close to the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,654 swing high to the $1,607 low. A close above the $1,650 resistance might send the price toward the key resistance at $1,665.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

To start a steady increase, Ether must settle above the $1,650 and $1,665 levels. The next key resistance might be $1,720. Any more gains might open the doors for a move toward $1,750.

More Losses in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $1,650 resistance, it could continue to move down. Initial support on the downside is near the $1,610 level. The next key support is $1,600.

The first major support is now near $1,585. A downside break below the $1,585 support might start another strong decline. In the stated case, the price could decline toward the $1,540 level. Any more losses may perhaps send Ether toward the $1,500 level.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is gaining momentum in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,585

Major Resistance Level – $1,665