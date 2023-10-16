Ethereum price managed to recover from the $1,520 level against the US dollar. ETH is now facing hurdles near the $1,565 and $1,600 resistance levels.

Ethereum is attempting a recovery wave above the $1,550 level.

The price is trading just above $1,550 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average.

There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $1,555 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair could start another decline unless there is a clear move above $1,565 and $1,600.

Ethereum Price Starts Minor Recovery

Ethereum managed to stay above the $1,500 and $1,520 levels. ETH formed a short-term support base and recently started a fresh increase from the $1,520 zone, like Bitcoin.

There was a move above the $1,550 resistance level. The price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the main drop from the $1,664 swing high to the $1,521 low. Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $1,555 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

Ethereum is now trading just above $1,550 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average. However, the bears seem to be preventing an upside break above the $1,565 resistance.

If there is a clear move above the $1,565 resistance, Ether could rise toward the next major hurdle at $1,600. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the main drop from the $1,664 swing high to the $1,521 low. A close above the $1,600 resistance might start a decent increase.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

In the stated case, Ether could rise and recover toward the $1,665 resistance. Any more gains might open the doors for a move toward $1,750.

Another Decline in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $1,565 resistance, it could start another decline. Initial support on the downside is near the $1,550 level and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average.

The next key support is $1,520. A downside break below the $1,520 support might send the price further lower. In the stated case, the price could drop toward the $1,440 level. Any more losses may perhaps send Ether toward the $1,420 level.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is losing momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,550

Major Resistance Level – $1,565